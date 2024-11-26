Netanyahu 'wanted' posters appear in UK after ICC arrest warrant

After the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant, posters of Netanyahu with the "Wanted" label have been put up on walls in the streets of the UK. British Foreign Minister David Lammy stated, "If Netanyahu visits the UK, the necessary legal process will be followed."

The decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to make waves.

The ICC in The Hague issued a ruling on Thursday accepting the request of the court's prosecutor, Karim Khan, to issue an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on suspicion of committing crimes against humanity.

This is the first international arrest warrant issued for Israeli officials.

Several countries have announced they will enforce the arrest warrant if Netanyahu visits.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy also addressed the issue during a question at the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting in Italy today.

Lammy stated, "If such a visit to the UK were to take place, there would be a court process, and the necessary legal procedures would be followed."

Meanwhile, in the UK, reactions to the ICC's decision have been escalating.

Posters featuring Netanyahu with the "Wanted" label have been put up on walls across the streets of the UK.