Biden: U.S. to make another diplomatic push with Türkiye, Qatar and others for Gaza ceasefıre

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the United States would lead a fresh effort to secure a truce in Gaza, as he welcomed a ceasefire to end hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.

"Now Hamas has a choice to make. Their only way out is to release the hostages, including American citizens, which they hold, and, in the process, bring an end to the fighting, which would make possible a surge of humanitarian relief," Biden said.

"Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Israel and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. With the hostages released and the end of the war without Hamas in power, that becomes possible."