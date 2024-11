Macron and Biden: Lebanon ceasefire deal will allow for calm to return

The ceasefire deal for Lebanon will provide the conditions needed for a return to calm in the country, and France and the United States will both work to ensure the ceasefire is fully implemented, U.S President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier on Tuesday that he was ready to implement a ceasefire deal with Lebanon and would respond forcefully to any violation by Hezbollah.