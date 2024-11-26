Israeli soldiers defile church in southern Lebanon - footage

Israeli soldiers desecrated a church in Deir Mimas, a Christian village in southern Lebanon, a video showed on Tuesday.



The footage shared on social media showed the soldiers dancing disrespectfully to church traditions.



According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, the incident took place as soldiers of the army's 91st Division advanced towards the Litani River in southern Lebanon.



The video captured soldiers shouting and joking, staging a mock wedding between two of their peers who embraced afterward. Other soldiers wrestled on the church floor while their comrades laughed loudly.



The video has sparked outrage across Lebanon and among Christians in Israel, KAN said.



An Israeli military statement called the incident a "serious act," saying an investigation was underway into the behavior and vowed a disciplinary action against perpetrators.



Israeli soldiers have repeatedly shared video clips of destroyed buildings, including mosques, during Tel Aviv's ground offensive in southern Lebanon, including Israel has escalated its airstrikes in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets as part of year-long warfare against the Lebanese group since the start of the Gaza war last year.



More than 3,760 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with nearly 15,700 injured and over a million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.



Israel on Oct. 1 this year expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.









