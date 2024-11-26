ICC arrest warrants a ‘warning’ to Israel’s allies - activist

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant serve as a "warning" to their supporters, according to Olivia Zemor, founder of France's EuroPalestine, which organizes pro-Palestine demonstrations in the country.

The ICC announced on Nov. 21 that it issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

"This decision is not only a slap for the criminals themselves but also for those collaborating with the genocidal state, including the leaders of our governments who, for over a year, have provided assurances to Israel instead of imposing sanctions while genocide continues," Zemor told Anadolu.

She emphasized that the ICC's move serves as a stark warning, not just to those facing arrest but also to their global supporters.

- 'Pleasant surprise'

Zemor described the ICC's decision as both "unexpected" and a "pleasant surprise," saying that arrest warrants against Western-backed leaders are rare.

She explained that ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan had requested the warrants as early as May 20, but the process faced significant delays. "There has been undue pressure on both the prosecutor and ICC judges," she said.

Zemor also urged France to uphold the ICC's jurisdiction and implement the arrest warrants, criticizing the country's vague stance compared to other European nations.

While EU countries have not yet spoken with one voice on the court's decision, nations such as Ireland, Belgium, France, Slovenia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, and Norway have announced they will abide by the decision.

Germany has stated it continues to examine the decision's implications, while Hungary has declared it will not comply.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed that his country "will apply international law" regarding the ICC's arrest warrants.

Israel's genocide in Gaza has continued since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Israel's response has killed more than 44,000 people, most of them women and children.

The onslaught has displaced nearly the entire population of the enclave, and a deliberate blockade has caused severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, pushing the population to the brink of starvation.