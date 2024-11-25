Russia calls for end to Israeli airstrikes on civilians in Lebanon: Kremlin

The Kremlin on Monday said that Russia called for an end to Israeli airstrikes on civilians in Lebanon.

"… We would like to see an end to strikes on civilian targets. It is very important that civilians do not become victims of strikes," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in a press briefing.

Peskov's remarks came in response to a question on Israel's launch of at least seven airstrikes on the southern suburb of Beirut on Sunday evening, in the fiercest bombardment since the outbreak of the conflict last year, according to Lebanese state media.

The attacks followed Israeli evacuation orders for civilians in 12 buildings in several neighborhoods in southern Beirut, including Haret Hreik, Choueifat, Ghobeiry, Bir al-Abed, and Moawad.

Peskov underlined the importance of ensuring wider channels for delivering humanitarian aid to conflict areas in the Middle East.

"Because the humanitarian crisis is not only gaining momentum, if we talk about Gaza, then we are all witnessing the most terrible humanitarian crisis which is happening there," the spokesman added.

He went on to describe the humanitarian situation in Lebanon as an emergency.

Israel has escalated its airstrikes in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets as part of year-long warfare with the Lebanese group since the start of the Gaza war last year.

More than 3,600 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 15,300 injured and over 1 million displaced since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.