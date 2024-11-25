White House: 'Significant progress' made in Israel-Hezbollah cease-fire talks

There has been "significant progress" in efforts to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah, but more work remains before a pact can be sealed, the White House said Monday.

"We have clearly made significant progress, however, we're not there yet," a National Security Council spokesperson told Anadolu. "We continue to work to reach a diplomatic resolution to allow civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to be able to safely return to their homes," he added, referring to the de facto Israeli-Lebanese border.

The White House comment comes after multiple Israeli media reports suggested a cease-fire deal is expected to be announced within two days.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing an Israeli source, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to a US-backed cease-fire with Lebanon.

The report came one day after US envoy Amos Hochstein on Sunday threatened to withdraw from mediation efforts aimed at brokering a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon if Tel Aviv does not accept the US proposal, according to Israeli media.

Israel has escalated its airstrikes in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets as part of year-long warfare against the Lebanese group since the start of the Gaza war last year.

More than 3,600 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 15,300 injured and over a million displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

This Oct. 1, Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.