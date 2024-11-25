West Ham beat Newcastle to ease pressure on Lopetegui

West Ham United eased the pressure on new manager Julen Lopetegui with a surprise 2-0 victory away to in-form Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday.

Thomas Soucek gave West Ham the lead in the 10th minute with a header and the visitors reached halftime despite the hosts having a succession of good chances.

Newcastle began the second half on top but were rocked on their heels when Aaron Wan-Bissaka broke forward to fire West Ham's second after 53 minutes.

West Ham grew in confidence and thoroughly deserved their best victory of what has been a disappointing season so far under Spaniard Lopetegui. They remain 14th place with 15 points while Newcastle are in 10th place with 18 points.







