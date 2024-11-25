News World Erdoğan: Circle tightening around Netanyahu, massacre network in wake of ICC arrest warrants

Delivering a speech during a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that 'the circle is tightening around Netanyahu and the massacre network' following ICC arrest warrants.

Speaking during a press conference following the cabinet meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: 'The circle is tightening around (Israel's) Netanyahu, massacre network' in the wake of the ICC issuing arrest warrants.



Türkiye is doing much more for Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon-all currently under relentless Israeli assault-than "what is visible, what is being talked about, Erdoğan said on Monday.



Reaffirming Türkiye's steadfast support for Palestine until the genocide stops and Gaza and Palestine are fully liberated, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the country will stand by "our brothers with all our strength and all our resources."



"Even if some insist on ignoring it, an extremely bloody and dangerous war has been going on right next to Türkiye for 14 months," he said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, referring to Israel's relentless offensive on Gaza, which has killed over 44,000 people since October 2023.



Expressing hope that the Palestinian cause will prevail, Erdoğan said that "at end of these difficult days," Palestinians will attain "salvation, peace, and tranquility, while the oppressors will lose."



He also warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that "the circle is tightening around" him and his "the massacre network," in the wake of the Intentional Criminal Court last week issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.









