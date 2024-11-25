ARMED GANGS KILL 30 IN 3 DAYS OF ATTACKS IN NIGERIAS NORTH-CENTRAL BENUE STATE

At least 30 people were killed and several others injured during three days of armed gang attacks on farmers and local communities in Nigeria's north-central Benue State, a local official confirmed to Anadolu on Monday.

Hundreds of armed men on Monday stormed communities in Benue State's Katrina Ala Local Government, opening fire on farmers and residents, Justine Shaku, the area's chairman, told Anadolu.

He said at least 30 people have been killed and several others injured in the attacks that began on Saturday.

The armed gang carried out the attacks on Saturday and Sunday in the Logo Local Government of Benue State, he said.

"The armed gangs attacked residents at their farms and homes. They shot at people," he said, claiming that they "seemed to be foreigners," a reference to neighboring Niger.

However, he could not explain the reasons behind the attacks coordinated attacks, saying that the investigation is still going on.