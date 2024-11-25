Biden and Macron set to announce Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire deal - sources:

U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel within 36 hours under existing plans, four senior Lebanese sources said on Monday.

The French presidency and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier, the pan-Arab Asharq al-Awsat newspaper reported that Biden and Macron would declare a 60-day ceasefire on Tuesday. Officials in Washington declined to respond when asked about a possible announcement on Tuesday. In Paris, officials only said talks were ongoing.









