YPG/PKK terror group kills 1 civilian in northern Syria

At least one civilian was killed on Sunday in a rocket attack launched by the YPG/PKK terror group in the Al-Bab district of northern Syria.

Terrorists positioned from the west of the district targeted the center of Al-Bab with multiple rockets.

A total of 14 civilians were injured in the attack, according to initial reports.

The injured have been taken to local health centers for treatment.

The region was cleared of Daesh/ISIS terrorists in February 2017 during Türkiye's Euphrates Shield Operation.

The PKK/YPG terrorists, who attempt to enter the operation zone frequently, target civilian houses.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK—listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.









