UAE, Indonesia sign agreements across various sectors

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Indonesia signed several agreements Saturday and memoranda of understanding to expand cooperation in public and private sectors.

The UAE's state news agency, WAM, said a ceremony was held at the Qasr Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi during a visit by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei and Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono signed agreements covering technology, renewable energy, health, culture, tourism, mining, infrastructure, investments, international maritime cooperation and government modernization.

The ceremony was attended by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Subianto, who also held a bilateral meeting.

Al Nahyan highlighted Subianto's visit as one of his first official international trips underscored their shared focus on strengthening ties for the benefit of both nations and their people.

He noted the deep and historic relationship between the two countries, emphasizing significant development progress in recent years.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Indonesia grew 12% in 2022 to $4.6 billion.

Al Nahyan stated that both nations want to increase the trade volume to $10 billion through a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

Subianto expressed satisfaction with the agreements, noting their role in enhancing opportunities for collaboration.

Discussions between the two leaders also addressed regional and international matters of mutual interest.