Russian-made plane engine catches fire after landing in Antalya

The engine of a Russian-made passenger plane caught fire after landing at southern Türkiye's Antalya Airport on Sunday, the Airport Haber news website reported.

A video shared on social media by Airport Haber showed emergency units responding at the site of the fire, with flames and smoke coming out of the aircraft's engine.

The news website identified the aircraft as a Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane that had come from the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

According to the Antalya Airport website, an Azimuth Airlines plane from Sochi landed at 1825 GMT.







