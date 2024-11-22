News World Scholz slams new Russian missile as 'terrible escalation'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned Russia's use of an experimental missile in Ukraine, calling it a 'terrible escalation' while defending his administration's conflict policy.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday called Russia's use of an experimental new missile in Ukraine a "terrible escalation" as he defended his administration's policy on the conflict.



Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin's authorization of the strike, which hit the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday, was a "terrible escalation, just like the use of North Korean soldiers who are now being deployed and dying in this war for Putin's imperial dream."



However, Scholz maintained that his government's refusal to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles to hit Russian territory was correct.



He said it was necessary to ensure that the conflict in Ukraine does not escalate into a full-blown war between Russia and NATO, calling for prudence. "I stand by that," Scholz said.









