Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon kills 2: Report

An Israeli airstrike on a motorcycle in the town of Tour in Lebanon's Tyre district killed two people on Friday evening, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

The agency reported that the airstrike resulted in "the martyrdom of two individuals," but their identities have not been disclosed.

The strikes on southern Lebanon and other areas coincide with a visit by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein to Israel as part of negotiations on a proposed American cease-fire plan between Israel and Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that Israel would proceed with the negotiations "under fire."

Israel has engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.

More than 3,640 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with over 15,350 injured and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.





















