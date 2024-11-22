EU foreign policy chief condemns attack on UNIFIL in Lebanon

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned on Friday the recent attack on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) that left four Italian soldiers injured.

"I strongly condemn this new attack against the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon," Borrell said on X.

Borrell described the attack as a "grave and unacceptable violation of international law," and called for an immediate end to such hostilities.

"Attacks against UN peacekeepers are intolerable and must stop," he added.

The injuries occurred after two rockets, reportedly launched by Hezbollah, struck the peacekeeping mission.

Investigations are underway to determine the details of the attack as calls for calm and de-escalation in the region intensify.