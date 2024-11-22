UK premier discusses Russia-Ukraine war with NATO chief

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and the deployment of North Korean troops fighting on Russia's side with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a phone call, according to a statement.

"They began by discussing the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the importance of putting the country in the strongest possible position going into the winter," according to the statement from 10 Downing Street.

"They then turned to the recent deployment of DPRK troops to Russia, and both agreed this only served to further underline the indivisibility of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security," said the statement, referring to Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Starmer also "underscored the need for all NATO countries to step up in support of our collective defence and updated on government's progress on the strategic defence review".

During the conversation, Starmer reiterated his government's commitment to spending 2.5% of national income on defense.