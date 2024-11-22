'Agent of influence': Expert accuses social media of algorithmic bias against Palestinian content

Social media platforms are facing renewed criticism for their handling of pro-Palestinian content, according to a Turkish expert.

Ali Buyukaslan, Dean of the School of Communication of Istanbul Medipol University, has called out what he described as blatant censorship influenced by political pressures.

"It should not be forgotten that X, which initially offered a relatively free environment for sharing during the early days of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation (by Hamas) on Oct. 7 (last year), eventually succumbed to Zionist pressure," Buyukaslan told Anadolu.

"This occurred after Elon Musk was taken to Tel Aviv, where he was symbolically presented with a staged baby and cradle scenario, leading the platform to ban even the phrase 'From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free'," he added.

Buyukaslan also highlighted how social media platforms invoke "Community Guidelines" to justify removing content critical of their allies.

"Social media platforms can remove any content or posts that might disturb them or their allies by invoking 'Community Guidelines' as justification. The dominance of Zionist Jewish capital in the media is an undeniable reality."

-'Agent of influence' suppressing Palestinian resistance

Buyukaslan also criticized platforms like Instagram and Facebook, accusing them of suppressing content showcasing Palestinian resistance while amplifying pro-Israel narratives through algorithmic bias.

His critique extended to streaming giant Netflix, which he said labels Palestinian struggles as "terrorism" while portraying globally recognized terrorist organizations like the PKK as "freedom fighters."

Stressing the broader implications, Buyukaslan described modern social media as a powerful tool for shaping perceptions.

"Media, controlled by those in power, should be seen as a digital 'weapon' or 'agent of influence' designed to produce specific effects with incredible effectiveness.

"Ignoring this reality, even momentarily, raises serious concerns about the values held by younger generations, whose personalities and identities are increasingly shaped by media content."









