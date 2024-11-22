LEBANONS DEATH TOLL EXCEEDS 3,600 AS ISRAELI ATTACKS KILL 59 MORE PEOPLE

At least 59 more people were killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll since October last year to 3,642, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry added that 112 more people were also wounded, bringing the total number of injuries to 15,356 since October 2023.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare with the Lebanese group since the start of a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip. It launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.

The Israeli attacks in Lebanon have forced more than 1 million people to flee their homes.























