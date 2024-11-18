'Flying object' falls in southern Jordan without causing casualties: Jordanian army

The Jordanian army on Monday said a "flying object" fell in a border area of the Aqaba Governorate, near southern Israel.

A statement quoted a military source that said no casualties or material damage were reported.

It added that the relevant security forces, including sappers, arrived at the scene.

The statement, however, did not specify from where the object was fired, or if it was downed by an interceptor.

The city of Aqaba is adjacent to Israel's southern city of Eilat, which usually comes under drone attacks by Yemen's Houthis and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq group.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 43,800 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict also spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in September. Over 3,400 people have been killed and more than 14,600 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.