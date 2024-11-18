EU foreign policy chief stresses need to 'put pressure' on Israel, Hamas to achieve peace in Mideast

The EU foreign policy chief on Monday stressed the need to "put pressure on the Israeli government" and the Palestinian group Hamas to achieve peace in the Middle East.

Josep Borrell recalled that efforts were made to "stop the war in Gaza ," including by the US, by "putting pressure to release the hostages and to stop the war."

"This has not happened yet, and I do not see a hope for this to happen. That is why we have to put pressure on the Israeli government, also, obviously, on Hamas side. Both sides have to be put under pressure," Borrell told reporters before attending the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels.

He said he will present "a proposal in order to study which are the decisions that could be taken for the compliance with the Association Council (with Israel) from the point of view of human rights, and also which measures can be taken in order to be sure that we fulfill all commitments in order not to trade with the products produced on occupied territories according with the rules of the International Court of Justice."

Earlier this year, Borrell formally invited the Israeli foreign minister to an ad hoc EU-Israel Association Council meeting to discuss Israel's compliance with its human rights obligations under the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

The EU-Israel Association Agreement, which entered into force in 2000, provides a legal and institutional framework for political dialogue and economic cooperation between the EU and Israel. Article 2 of the agreement says it is based on respect for human rights and democratic principles, defined as an "essential element" of the pact.

Last week, Borrell proposed to formally suspend political dialogue with Israel over its disregard for international law in the Gaza Strip, which needs approval from all 27 EU countries.

- WAR IN UKRAINE, US ELECTIONS

Borrell said the EU foreign ministers will discuss the impact of the presidential election in the US since Europe is "facing a completely different political landscape."

"Europeans have to be ready to act without waiting to react to the US decisions," he said in the wake of concerns across European capitals about the future of transatlantic relations after the election of Donald Trump as president.

He also commented on outgoing US President Joe Biden's Sunday decision to authorize Ukraine to use American long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for "limited strikes" within Russian territory.

"You know my position. I have been saying once and again that Ukraine should be able to use the arm we provided to them, in order to not only to stop the arrow but also to be able to hit the archers," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not look like he is willing to negotiate," the EU foreign policy chief said, calling on Europe for more unity.

He criticized the bloc for taking decisions slowly and lacking unity at times. "You cannot pretend to be a geopolitical power if you are taking days and weeks and months to reach agreements in order to act … Take decisions quicker … Russia is not stopping the war because you are thinking about it," Borrell said.



