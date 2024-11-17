Turkish security forces arrest one of PKK ringleaders

Serdar Tunagur, the ringleader of the terrorist organization PKK in Portugal, was apprehended during a joint operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate.

According to security sources, Tunagur, who previously engaged in subversive activities in support of the PKK, actively took part in many actions on behalf of the terrorist organization in Portugal.

Tunagur was arrested in Istanbul during the joint operation and later sent to prison on judicial authorities' orders.

In a related development, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said on Sunday afternoon that the country's armed forces have "neutralized" eight PKK/YPG terrorists in operation zones in Syria and Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.