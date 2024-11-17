NATO: RUSSIAS STRIKES ON UKRAINES POWER GRID TERRORIZES CIVILIANS

News World NATO: Russia's strikes on Ukraine's power grid terrorizes civilians

NATO: Russia's strikes on Ukraine's power grid terrorizes civilians

DPA WORLD Published November 17,2024 Subscribe

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Emergency Service on November 17, 2024, a Ukrainian rescuer works to extinguish a fire in a building following a drone attack in Mykolaiv. (AFP)

A NATO spokeswoman expressed sharp criticism of massive overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid and said the alliance would continue to support Kiev.



"NATO strongly condemns Russia's large-scale attack against Ukraine, that has killed and terrorized civilians and targeted critical energy infrastructure," the spokeswoman said.



"We stand by Ukraine, and allies continue to make unprecedented contributions to Ukraine's defences," she added.



She noted that in response to the war, NATO had strengthened its air and missile defence and said it would continue to assess its posture and defend all members.





























