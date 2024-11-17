3 killed in boats collision in Japan

At least three people were killed when two boats collided in the Seto Inland Sea in western Japan on Sunday, according to local media.

A pleasure boat collided with a tugboat early in the morning, Kyodo News reported.

The tugboat captain made an emergency call around 5:45 a.m. local time, the local fire department said, adding that four people were recovered from the pleasure boat, but two men and a woman died, and the fourth suffered minor injuries.

The pleasure boat sank after colliding with the 16-meter-long, 19-ton tugboat off Yamaguchi province.

A dense fog advisory was issued for the prefecture on Sunday morning, said the news agency.