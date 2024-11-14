US probe uncovered cyber-espionage campaign linked to China, targeting telecom infrastructure: FBI

An investigation by the FBI and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has uncovered a significant cyber-espionage campaign targeting US commercial telecommunications infrastructure.

The ongoing probe exposed how Chinese-affiliated actors infiltrated networks of multiple telecommunications companies, said a joint statement by the agencies on Wednesday.

The breaches, the agencies report, enabled the theft of customer call records and the compromise of private communications, particularly those involving individuals engaged in government or political activity.

Furthermore, certain information subject to US law enforcement requests under court orders was also copied during the attacks.

The FBI and CISA added that the scope of the breaches could expand as the investigation progresses.

They also stressed their efforts to provide technical assistance and rapidly share information to mitigate further risks.

"We continue to render technical assistance, rapidly share information to assist other potential victims, and work to strengthen cyber defenses across the commercial communications sector," the agencies said.

Both the FBI and CISA urged organizations that suspect they may have fallen victim to similar breaches to contact their local FBI field office or CISA for support.



