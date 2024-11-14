SUICIDE ATTACK NEAR BRAZILS SUPREME COURT KILLS ONE

Two explosions were heard near the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in Brazil, resulting in one fatality, according to authorities. The blasts were confirmed to be part of a suicide attack.

According to Agencia Brasil, two explosions were heard in a square near the STF in Brazil's capital, Brasília, and those inside the High Court were evacuated for safety. So far, one person has died from the explosions, and numerous police and fire teams have been deployed to the area.

The Civil Police of the Federal District announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The area around the explosion sites, which is close to the Presidential Palace of Planalto and the National Congress, was completely closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

A spokesperson for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, José Chrispiniano, confirmed that Lula was not at the palace during the explosions.

Authorities later confirmed that the explosions were the result of a suicide attack. Preliminary investigations revealed that the first bomb was placed inside a statue, and the bomber died on site due to the detonation. The second explosion occurred in a parked vehicle, and authorities are now examining any possible connection between the two devices.