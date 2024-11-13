4 people burned to death as Tesla locks doors during crash

In a tragic incident in Toronto, Canada, a Tesla vehicle crashed into a barrier at high speed. At the moment of the crash, the car automatically locked its doors.

A fire that broke out in the vehicle led to the deaths of 25-year-old Neelraj Gohil, his 29-year-old sister Ketaba Gohil, and their friends Jay Sisodiya and Digvijay Patel.

ONE PERSON WAS SAVED



While four people lost their lives in the crash, a woman in her 20s was rescued thanks to a postal worker, Rick Harper, who was passing by at the scene. Harper used a metal rod he found nearby to break the window and managed to pull the woman out just in time. He said that due to the thick smoke, he couldn't see if there were other people inside the vehicle.

It was later discovered that the electronic door system in the Tesla failed to open because of a power outage caused by the crash. Experts have warned Tesla users about the existence of a manual door release system in their vehicles. However, due to this feature being rarely used, many people were unaware of it, and in this particular case, it was critical to access the manual system during an emergency.



















