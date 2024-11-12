Türkiye’s Cappadocia hosts nearly 4M visitors in first 10 months of 2024

Museums and archaeological sites in Türkiye's famed Cappadocia region welcomed nearly 4 million visitors in the first 10 months of this year, according to local authorities.

In a statement, the Nevsehir Governorship said a total of 4.8 million people visited the Cappadocia region last year, and 3.8 million visitors were recorded this year from January to October.

The Goreme Open-Air Museum, Zelve Archaeological Site, and Kaymakli Underground City were among the most popular destinations for tourists in the region.

Nevsehir Governor Ali Fidan encouraged both local and international tourists to take hot air balloon tours and to explore the region's iconic fairy chimneys, underground cities, and valleys during the upcoming New Year holiday season.

With nearly 4 million domestic and international tourists in the first 10 months, the data shows that the positive momentum in tourism from last year is continuing, Fidan said.

"Cappadocia has some of Türkiye's most-visited museums, archaeological sites, and underground cities," he added, noting that the Goreme Open-Air Museum was visited most, followed by Zelve Archaeological Site, and Kaymakli Underground City.

He expressed a desire to expand conference and meeting tourism outside the peak season with new hotels and facilities.

"We are pleased to see continued interest in our province, our region, and Cappadocia," he said.









