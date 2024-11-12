Top Chinese, Russian officials hold security dialogue meeting in Beijing

Top Chinese and Russian officials on Tuesday held a security dialogue meeting in China's capital Beijing.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the 19th round of annual bilateral strategic security consultations.

During the meeting, Shoygu stressed the significance of Russia-China relations as a stabilizing factor in global affairs, noting shared approaches to international issues, mutual respect, and support on key topics.

Shoygu also acknowledged Beijing's support for Russia's presidency of BRICS, the group it belongs to along with Brazil, India, China, South Africa, and several other countries.

He expressed a commitment to continued dialogue, particularly in response to perceived "double containment" efforts by the U.S. and its allies.

The Russian official also reiterated intentions to strengthen foreign policy coordination and foster Eurasian security.

Separately, a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said the two sides "reached a new consensus, and enhanced strategic mutual trust."

They agreed to "strengthen cooperation, safeguard the overall development and revitalization of China-Russia relations and the two countries, and jointly promote global security and stability."

"China-Russia relations have withstood the test of international vicissitudes and have always maintained a healthy and stable development momentum," Wang said.

"The two sides adhere to comprehensive strategic coordination, firmly support each other on issues of core concern to each other and solidly promote pragmatic cooperation, and also making important contributions to promoting unity and cooperation among countries in the global South," said the Chinese foreign minister.

He said bilateral relations have an inevitable historical logic and strong internal driving force.

"The more complex the international situation and the more external challenges there are, the more the two sides must firmly unite and cooperate to defend common interests," said Wang.

"We are willing to work with the Russian side to focus on changes in the international situation," he added.