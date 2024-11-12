'Horrific, heartbreaking': New Zealand premier apologizes over abuses in state care

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday formally apologized in parliament to the survivors for widespread abuse, torture and neglect in state and church care.

In a statement, Premier Luxon said: "It was horrific, it was heartbreaking, it was wrong."

"Today I stand before you as the representative of not only this government, but all of the governments that have gone before us to offer a formal and unreserved apology for the abuse you suffered while in state care, churches and other faith-based places," he told the survivors.

His formal apology came after the Royal Commission of Inquiry in its report said that thousands of people under care were abused in the country during the last seven decades and called it a "national disgrace."

In July, the commission in its report revealed that at least 200,000 people have been abused, and even more neglected, by the state and faith-based institutions since 1950.

Commissioners Judge Coral Shaw, Dr. Andrew Erueti and Paul Gibson also called for widespread law reform, an overhaul of the country's care system, and urgent implementation of its recommended redress scheme.

The commission made 138 recommendations, proposed the establishment of a specialist investigation unit, an independent Care Safe Agency to oversee the care system, and a Care System Office that would later become Ministry for the Care System.

"It is my duty as the current prime minister to formally recognize that the abuse you suffered should never have happened," Luxon said.

"To all of you, I am sorry," he added.

The Royal Commission in its report had also called for public apologies and accountability from the prime minister and faith leaders.