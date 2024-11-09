U.S. defense chief holds first call with new Israeli counterpart

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke with new Israeli defense minister, Israel Katz, for first time since he assumed the office.

Austin "reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and support for its right to defend itself," Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Katz, who served as Israeli foreign minister, was sworn in as defense minister on Thursday, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Katz's predecessor, Yoav Gallant, on Tuesday over disagreements during Israel's war in the Gaza Strip.

During the phone call, Austin also reiterated U.S. commitment to a diplomatic arrangement in Lebanon that allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border, said Ryder.

"He also emphasized the U.S. commitment to securing the release of all hostages, including U.S. citizens, and the need to improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza," he added.