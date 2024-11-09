Netanyahu faces scandal over halted war cabinet recordings amid security probe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office is at the center of a new scandal involving alleged orders to halt the recording of war cabinet meetings, which is a deviation from standard security protocols, local media reported on Saturday.

The controversy reportedly began on Oct. 7, the day Israel's offensive on Gaza commenced, when war cabinet meetings took place at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

While security officials initially recorded these meetings as required, Netanyahu's office allegedly instructed the military to stop documenting the discussions, arguing that recording was unnecessary.

The war cabinet, formed by Netanyahu after Oct. 7, 2023, included Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, ex-Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. Netanyahu later dissolved the council in June this year following the resignations of Gantz and Eisenkot.

Further escalating the controversy, Israel's Channel 12 revealed Friday that Netanyahu's office is under investigation for allegedly blackmailing a military officer with a sensitive video to access and alter records from the Oct. 7 meetings.

According to Channel 12, Avi Gil, Netanyahu's former military secretary, notified Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of suspected protocol violations.

This investigation coincides with a separate probe by the Israeli Lahav 433 police unit into alleged document forgery within Netanyahu's office, alongside an ongoing Shin Bet investigation into the leak of sensitive intelligence. Five individuals, including Netanyahu's spokesperson Eli Feldstein and other senior officials, have been detained.

These cases have intensified public concern over the security practices and accountability of Netanyahu's office amid accusations that officials sought to deflect responsibility for perceived failures leading up to the Oct. 7 Gaza war.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing over 43,500 Palestinians and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.









