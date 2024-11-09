Turkish president congratulates Azerbaijan on its National Flag Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday congratulated Azerbaijan on its National Flag Day.

"I congratulate our friend, brother and fateful partner Azerbaijan on the State Flag Day on Nov. 9, and convey my greetings and love to all Azerbaijani people through my dear brother, President Ilham Aliyev," Erdoğan said on X.

Azerbaijan declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and the Supreme Council announced that the blue, red and green flag with an eight-pointed star and crescent would be the new republic's national flag.

On Nov. 17, 2009, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to declare Nov. 9 the National Flag Day, a public holiday.









