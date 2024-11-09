Putin signs mutual defence treaty with North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday signed a treaty on the country's strategic partnership with North Korea which includes a mutual defence provision, enacting it into law.

The accord, announced by Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June after a summit in Pyongyang, calls on each side to come to the other's aid in case of an armed attack.

The decree making the partnership law appeared on a official website outlining legislative procedures. The treaty was ratified by Russia's parliament.









