Erdoğan: There is no other war that women, children directly were targeted as much as in Gaza

Speaking during an event on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech that there's no other war which women, children were directly targeted as much as during Gaza genocide.

"Türkiye will continue to stand by people of Gaza, Lebanon until massacre stops and cease-fire, peace are established," Erdoğan underlined.

Erdogan added he 'sincerely' believes Donald Trump will take 'necessary steps to end wars,' expressing hope for this to happen.