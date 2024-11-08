Blinken discusses sustained assistance to Ukraine with French counterpart

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone Thursday with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on ending the wars in Gaza and Lebanon as well as sustained assistance to Ukraine.

"They underscored a shared determination to sustain assistance to Ukraine and support Ukrainian efforts to defend their freedom and achieve victory," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The call came amid reports that the Biden administration aims to quickly distribute a final $6 billion in security aid to Ukraine before Inauguration Day in January, anticipating that the flow of weapons will cease when President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

Blinken and Barrot also discussed the importance of a "diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Lebanon that allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return home safely," Miller said.

"They discussed the need to bring an end to the war in Gaza, return all hostages, and increase humanitarian assistance," he added.







