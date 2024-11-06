Zelensky signs bills on extending Ukraine’s martial law, mobilization into law

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday signed two bills on extending martial law and mobilization in the country into law.

According to the online portal of the Verkhovna Rada, the country's parliament, the status of the two bills has been updated indicating that they were received with Zelensky's signature.

With the signing of the two bills, martial law and mobilization in Ukraine have been extended for another three months until Feb. 7, 2025.

Zelensky had submitted the two draft bills to parliament on Oct. 28, which were adopted by the Verkhovna Rada a day later.

The Ukrainian president first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched what it describes as a "special military operation" in Ukraine. The measures have been extended many times since then.