Chinese military warns soldiers about online gambling, dating traps set by 'foreigners'

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has alerted its soldiers to online scams, including gambling and dating traps.

The PLA Navy on Monday posted an article on social media, warning officers and soldiers about " emerging " internet risks such as online gambling and dating traps, the daily Global Times reported.



A naval aviation unit affiliated with the PLA Northern Theater Command is "closely" monitoring the new internet risks and challenges, targeting soldiers from the 90s and 2000s generations.

The two generations are the core of the military and are significantly influenced by the internet, according to the article posted on the PLA's official WeChat account.

According to the article, several platforms offer game accelerators and resource-sharing software that include built-in "VPN" functions.

Moreover, many "mirror" servers, despite being "domestic" software, relay information and content from overseas sources, making them "highly covert and unpredictable."

"All personnel should remain vigilant and be aware of the risks associated with 'VPN' usage," it added.



The military advised personnel not to reveal their identities online due to their sensitive roles and warned that online gambling and illegal lending can lead to "serious debt."

"Young military personnel, motivated by a desire for companionship, might reveal their military identity to gain attention. This exposure can make them vulnerable to illegal exploitation," it added.

