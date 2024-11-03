Thailand lodges protest over sending its citizens to 'high-risk' areas by Israel

Thailand has sent a protest letter to Israel, requesting that no more Thai workers be sent to "high-risk" areas, as a rocket attack from Lebanon killed four Thai workers and injured another last week.

According to the Bangkok Post, the letter was sent following reports that some Israeli employers are still bringing Thai workers to high-risk workplaces on short-term contracts, with some workers staying in these areas for just 2-3 hours.

The ministry has advised Thai citizens to postpone non-essential travel to Israel and other affected areas in the Middle East at this time.

Four Thai nationals were killed and one was injured by rocket fire near the town of Metula, close to the border between Lebanon and Israel on Friday, according to Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

As a member of the UN Human Rights Council, Thailand is urging all parties to return to a "path of peace," he added.

The Foreign Ministry has also coordinated with the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv to reduce the number of Thai workers entering Israel for employment.

In a related incident, a Bangladeshi migrant was killed in an airstrike in Lebanon on Saturday, Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.





