The Kremlin on Thursday said huge fine against Google is meant for the U.S. tech giant to realize it should lift its block on Russian broadcasters on YouTube.

Addressing a press briefing in Moscow, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Google's management should "interpret this message" as an incentive to resolve the underlying issues.

"These demands illustrate the essence of our broadcasters' complaints against Google. The platform should not restrict our TV channels domestically, yet it does so. This should serve as a signal for Google's management to address the situation. That's the best course of action," he said.

According to recent local media reports, Google's debt to Russia for administrative fines has now reached 2 undecillion rubles ($2.5 decillion), a 36-digit figure, and continues to grow due to late payment.

Peskov also responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's criticism of Western media reports about Kyiv's request of Tomahawk missiles from the U.S., calling the reaction "nervous."

"The situation on the frontlines is quite transparent, visible to everyone in Russia and the West, and this visibility increases Kyiv's anxiety," he said.

According to the spokesman, Zelenskyy's various "peace" and "victory" plans all point toward one goal -- enlisting the West's direct involvement in the conflict.

Peskov also addressed recent speculation about North Korean soldiers potentially joining Russian efforts, noting that the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea enables comprehensive cooperation, which "should neither alarm nor concern anyone."

"We are focused on developing relations with our neighbor in all areas, which is our sovereign right," he asserted.

As for North Korea's recent missile tests, the official declined to comment on the matter, citing them as outside his purview.

Responding to reports of the U.S. Treasury Department easing sanctions on certain Russian financial institutions, including the Central Bank, spokesman emphasized "Washington's pragmatism in safeguarding its interests."

"Generally, the US takes a pragmatic stance when its economic interests are involved. Decisions to lift certain sanctions temporarily or permanently align with America's economic priorities," he said.