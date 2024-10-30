UNIFIL urges parties to commit to UN Resolution 1701 amid escalating conflict in Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reiterated Wednesday its demand for parties to commit to UN Resolution 1701 to ease the escalating situation in Lebanon.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti, told reporters remotely from Beirut that tensions have surged dramatically in the recent weeks, which he said transformed the hostilities into a more lethal and intense conflict.

He said the actions of the Israeli military and Hezbollah are putting peacekeepers in danger, whether through crossfire or deliberate attacks, but UNIFIL continues to stay in contact with Lebanese and Israeli authorities and is urging de-escalation.

"Our message to them is clear, recommit to resolution 1701, in action and not just words," said the spokesperson.

Resolution 1701 which was adopted Aug. 11, 2006, demands a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line -- the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel -- and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

He said UNIFIL continues to remain in its positions in southern Lebanon, monitoring the situation and reporting to the Security Council.

"So, our activities have been definitely challenged, and our also patrolling activities have been limited, but we still continue to assist the UN agency, also to bring humanitarian assistance to the population," said Tenenti.

He said there are still thousands of people stuck in villages without access to basic needs, which he said has been challenging to bring assistance to local populations.

"But we continue to monitor and we continue to be present and do as much as we can to carry out our activities," he said, adding the vast majority of the population in the south have left, and there are still people living in "a very dramatic situation" as most villages have been destroyed and shelling is continuing.

In response to criticism of UNIFIL not implementing the mandate, Tenenti said it has to be implemented by the parties and UNIFIL is here to support the part in implementation of the mandate.

"So, we need the commitment of the parties in order to implement resolution 1701, which still remain the main framework and the only viable solution," he added.

Israel has mounted a massive air campaign in Lebanon since September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

More than 2,700 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.