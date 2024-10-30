UN Security Council warns against efforts to dismantle UN Palestinian refugee agency

UN Security Council members issued a warning Wednesday against efforts to dismantle the Palestinian refugee agency, or UNRWA, calling it the backbone of the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip.

"The Members of the Security Council strongly warned against any attempts to dismantle or diminish UNRWA's operations and mandate, recognizing that any interruption or suspension of its work would have severe humanitarian consequences for millions of Palestinian refugees who depend on the Agency's services and also implications for the region," they said in a statement.

It came after the adoption of bills by the Israeli Knesset (parliament) against UNRWA to prevent it from operating in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Security Council members voiced "grave concern" about the Israeli legislation and urged Tel Aviv to abide by its international obligations and respect the privileges and immunities of the UN agency.

"The Members of the Security Council demanded to all parties to enable UNRWA to carry out its mandate, as adopted by the General Assembly, in all areas of operation, with full respect for the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, and to respect international humanitarian law including the protection of UN and humanitarian facilities," said the statement.



They also demanded that all parties take necessary steps to allow and facilitate humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, in accordance with international humanitarian law.