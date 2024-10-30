US: Israel 'not doing enough' to answer concerns on Gaza strikes

The United States said Wednesday that ally Israel was not doing enough to answer questions a day after a strike in Gaza killed a large number of children.

"They are not doing enough to get us the answers that we have requested," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

The strike Tuesday in the northern Gaza district of Beit Lahia collapsed a building and left at least 93 dead, including a large number of children, according to the territory's civil defense agency.

Miller on Tuesday called the strike "horrifying" and said that the United States was seeking answers from Israel, which relies on US diplomatic and military support.

Asked if the United States had learned more over the past day since it asked for answers, Miller said, "We reiterated that call with them today. We do not yet have an explanation."

"They have said to us what they had said publicly, which is they're investigating the matter," he said.









