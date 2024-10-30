Trump vows to stop 'suffering and destruction' in Lebanon

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pledged to end the "suffering and destruction" in Lebanon, if he is elected to the White House.

"During my Administration, we had peace in the Middle East, and we will have peace again very soon!

"I will fix the problems caused by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and stop the suffering and destruction in Lebanon," Trump said on X.

Republican presidential nominee said he wants to see the Middle East return to "real peace, a lasting peace, and we will get it done properly so it doesn't repeat itself every 5 or 10 years!"

Stressing that he will preserve the equal partnership among all Lebanese communities, Trump said people in Lebanon deserve to live in peace, prosperity, and harmony with their neighbors, and "that can only happen with peace and stability in the Middle East."

Trump said he is ready to work with the Lebanese community living in the US to ensure the safety and security of the Lebanese people.

Israel has mounted a massive air campaign in Lebanon since September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation following a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group.

More than 2,700 people have been killed and nearly 12,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an invasion of southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.