Death toll from Israeli assault on Lebanon tops 2,800 - ministry

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since last October has hit 2,820, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

A statement said 12,937 people have also been injured since hostilities began.

Israeli airstrikes Tuesday on southern and eastern Lebanon left 30 dead and injured 165, it said.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv also launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on Oct. 1.





