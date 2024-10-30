 Contact Us
Death toll from Israeli assault on Lebanon tops 2,800 - ministry

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced 2,820 deaths and 12,937 injuries from Israeli airstrikes since October, as hostilities continue

Anadolu Agency
Published October 31,2024
The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since last October has hit 2,820, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

A statement said 12,937 people have also been injured since hostilities began.

Israeli airstrikes Tuesday on southern and eastern Lebanon left 30 dead and injured 165, it said.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv also launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on Oct. 1.