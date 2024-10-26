Türkiye considers supporting Palestinian cause to be a duty: Parliament speaker

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has said Türkiye considers supporting the Palestinian cause to be a duty, vowing to foster Muslim unity while isolating Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's administration internationally.

"As Türkiye, we closely follow the League of Parliamentarians for Al-Quds and consider supporting the Palestinian cause as our duty," Kurtulmuş stated on X.

Kurtulmus issued a statement after meeting with a delegation from the League of Parliamentarians for al-Quds, an independent institution established in October 2015, which was led by President Hamid bin Abdullah al-Ahmar, on Saturday in Istanbul.

He said Türkiye believes it has a duty to support the Palestinian cause. He identified three key objectives to achieve these goals.

He identified key steps as increasing the number of supporters of the Palestinian cause and strengthening the humanitarian front, establishing Muslim unity by putting aside differences and isolating Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's administration on a global scale.

"We have a long struggle ahead," he stated, expressing confidence that "a free Palestinian state will definitely be established."









