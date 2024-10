United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Saturday said he was "deeply alarmed" by the escalation of violence in the Middle East after Israel carried out deadly air strikes in Iran.

Guterres "urgently reiterates his appeal to all parties to cease all military actions, including in Gaza and Lebanon," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, calling for "maximum efforts to prevent an all-out regional war and return to the path of diplomacy."













Kaynak: AFP