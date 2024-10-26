Iran accuses US of complicity in Israeli airstrikes against Iran

Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations on Saturday accused the United States of complicity in recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military sites, claiming that Israeli warplanes used Iraqi airspace under US control to launch their attacks.

"1. The Zionist regime's warplanes attacked several Iranian military and radar sites from Iraqi airspace, approximately 70 miles from Iran's border. 2. Iraqi airspace is under the occupation, command and control of the U.S. military. Conclusion: The U.S. complicity in this crime is certain," the mission said on X.

At least four Iranian soldiers were killed Saturday when the Israeli army targeted Iranian military facilities in response to Iran's large-scale ballistic missile attack on Israel Oct. 1.

The US said Israel's strikes must bring to an end direct exchanges of fire between the two sides, warning Tehran of "consequences" if it respond. An American defense official stressed that there was "no US involvement."

Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be met with a "harsher response."

US President Joe Biden on Saturday expressed hope that Israeli strikes against Iran were "the end."