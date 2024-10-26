 Contact Us
With Western powers backing, Israel trying to ignite regional conflict: Turkish President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused the Israeli government, with support from Western powers, of trying to ignite a regional conflict following Israel's recent attack on Iran. Speaking at a ceremony in Hatay, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of not falling into the "trap" set by Israel and its allies, asserting that Israel's aggressive tactics would ultimately be unsuccessful.

Published October 26,2024
The Zionist Israeli government, aided by Western powers, is attempting to ignite a regional conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday, following Israel's overnight attack on Iran.

Erdoğan made the remarks at a ceremony in Hatay, southern Türkiye, to deliver new homes to people impacted by the devastating earthquakes in February 2023.

"It is crucial not to fall into the trap set by Israel and its supporters," Erdoğan said, adding that Israel's approach would ultimately fail: "With this mindset, Israel will achieve nothing."

Erdoğan also expressed well-wishes to the Iranian government and people. "I extend my best wishes to our neighbor Iran and the Iranian government, who were targeted by Israeli aggression last night."