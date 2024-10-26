With Western powers backing, Israel trying to ignite regional conflict: Turkish President Erdoğan

The Zionist Israeli government, aided by Western powers, is attempting to ignite a regional conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday, following Israel's overnight attack on Iran.

Erdoğan made the remarks at a ceremony in Hatay, southern Türkiye, to deliver new homes to people impacted by the devastating earthquakes in February 2023.

"It is crucial not to fall into the trap set by Israel and its supporters," Erdoğan said, adding that Israel's approach would ultimately fail: "With this mindset, Israel will achieve nothing."

Erdoğan also expressed well-wishes to the Iranian government and people. "I extend my best wishes to our neighbor Iran and the Iranian government, who were targeted by Israeli aggression last night."







